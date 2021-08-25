J R Foods Ltd Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2021 up 15.5% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021 down 25.08% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 3.37 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.33% returns over the last 6 months and -15.75% over the last 12 months.