 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

J R Foods Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 100.62% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 123.29% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.
J R Foods Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2021. J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.50 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -37.67% over the last 12 months.
J R Foods
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.350.390.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.350.390.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.94
Power & Fuel--0.060.06
Employees Cost0.030.020.08
Depreciation0.150.150.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.150.120.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.04-0.94
Other Income----0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.04-0.90
Interest----2.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.04-3.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.020.04-3.32
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.04-3.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.04-3.32
Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.04-3.49
Diluted EPS0.020.04-3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.04-3.49
Diluted EPS0.020.04-3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #J R Foods #J R Foods Ltd #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm