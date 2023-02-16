J R Foods Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 100.62% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 123.29% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.
J R Foods Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2021.
|J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.50 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -37.67% over the last 12 months.
|J R Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.35
|0.39
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.35
|0.39
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|0.06
|0.06
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.12
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.94
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.90
|Interest
|--
|--
|2.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|-3.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|-3.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.04
|-3.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.04
|-3.32
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|-3.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|-3.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|-3.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|-3.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited