J R Foods Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.35 0.39 0.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.35 0.39 0.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.94 Power & Fuel -- 0.06 0.06 Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.08 Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.15 0.12 0.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.94 Other Income -- -- 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.90 Interest -- -- 2.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -3.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.04 -3.32 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.04 -3.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.04 -3.32 Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 0.04 -3.49 Diluted EPS 0.02 0.04 -3.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 0.04 -3.49 Diluted EPS 0.02 0.04 -3.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited