    J R Foods Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 100.62% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 123.29% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.
    J R Foods Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2021.J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.50 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -37.67% over the last 12 months.
    J R Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.350.390.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.350.390.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.94
    Power & Fuel--0.060.06
    Employees Cost0.030.020.08
    Depreciation0.150.150.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.120.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.04-0.94
    Other Income----0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.04-0.90
    Interest----2.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.04-3.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.04-3.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.04-3.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.04-3.32
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.04-3.49
    Diluted EPS0.020.04-3.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.04-3.49
    Diluted EPS0.020.04-3.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

