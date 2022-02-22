J R Foods Ltd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 4.51% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 11:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2021 up 4.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021 down 2036.1% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 down 1560% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 8.08 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)
|J R Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.39
|0.40
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.39
|0.40
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.94
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.06
|0.06
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.18
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-0.04
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.03
|-0.12
|Interest
|2.41
|2.41
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.32
|-2.44
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.32
|-2.44
|-0.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.32
|-2.44
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.32
|-2.44
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.49
|-2.57
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.49
|-2.57
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.49
|-2.57
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.49
|-2.57
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited