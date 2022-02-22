J R Foods Ltd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 4.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2021 up 4.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021 down 2036.1% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 down 1560% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 8.08 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)