J R Foods Ltd Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 69% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 90.69% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 119.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 3.15 on February 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -21.25% returns over the last 6 months