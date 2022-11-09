J Kumar Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.78 crore, up 31.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,012.78 crore in September 2022 up 31.19% from Rs. 771.98 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.54 crore in September 2022 up 64.48% from Rs. 41.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.28 crore in September 2022 up 34.35% from Rs. 115.58 crore in September 2021.
J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in September 2021.
J Kumar Infra shares closed at 273.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.69% returns over the last 6 months and 50.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,012.78
|993.77
|771.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,012.78
|993.77
|771.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|673.84
|669.95
|479.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|80.64
|68.85
|70.27
|Depreciation
|37.33
|37.44
|35.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|112.64
|114.59
|111.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|108.32
|102.94
|74.74
|Other Income
|9.63
|5.73
|5.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.95
|108.67
|80.30
|Interest
|25.04
|24.76
|26.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|92.91
|83.91
|54.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|92.91
|83.91
|54.27
|Tax
|25.37
|22.00
|13.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|67.54
|61.91
|41.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|67.54
|61.91
|41.06
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.93
|8.18
|5.43
|Diluted EPS
|8.93
|8.18
|5.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.93
|8.18
|5.43
|Diluted EPS
|8.93
|8.18
|5.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited