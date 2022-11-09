 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J Kumar Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.78 crore, up 31.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,012.78 crore in September 2022 up 31.19% from Rs. 771.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.54 crore in September 2022 up 64.48% from Rs. 41.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.28 crore in September 2022 up 34.35% from Rs. 115.58 crore in September 2021.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in September 2021.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 273.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.69% returns over the last 6 months and 50.85% over the last 12 months.

J Kumar Infraprojects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,012.78 993.77 771.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,012.78 993.77 771.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 673.84 669.95 479.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.64 68.85 70.27
Depreciation 37.33 37.44 35.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.64 114.59 111.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.32 102.94 74.74
Other Income 9.63 5.73 5.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.95 108.67 80.30
Interest 25.04 24.76 26.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.91 83.91 54.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.91 83.91 54.27
Tax 25.37 22.00 13.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.54 61.91 41.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.54 61.91 41.06
Equity Share Capital 37.83 37.83 37.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.93 8.18 5.43
Diluted EPS 8.93 8.18 5.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.93 8.18 5.43
Diluted EPS 8.93 8.18 5.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

