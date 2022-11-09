J Kumar Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.78 crore, up 31.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,012.78 crore in September 2022 up 31.19% from Rs. 771.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.54 crore in September 2022 up 64.48% from Rs. 41.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.28 crore in September 2022 up 34.35% from Rs. 115.58 crore in September 2021.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in September 2021.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 273.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.69% returns over the last 6 months and 50.85% over the last 12 months.