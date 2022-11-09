English
    J Kumar Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.78 crore, up 31.19% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,012.78 crore in September 2022 up 31.19% from Rs. 771.98 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.54 crore in September 2022 up 64.48% from Rs. 41.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.28 crore in September 2022 up 34.35% from Rs. 115.58 crore in September 2021.

    J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in September 2021.

    J Kumar Infra shares closed at 273.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.69% returns over the last 6 months and 50.85% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,012.78993.77771.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,012.78993.77771.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials673.84669.95479.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost80.6468.8570.27
    Depreciation37.3337.4435.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.64114.59111.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.32102.9474.74
    Other Income9.635.735.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.95108.6780.30
    Interest25.0424.7626.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.9183.9154.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.9183.9154.27
    Tax25.3722.0013.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.5461.9141.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.5461.9141.06
    Equity Share Capital37.8337.8337.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.938.185.43
    Diluted EPS8.938.185.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.938.185.43
    Diluted EPS8.938.185.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
