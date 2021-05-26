MARKET NEWS

J Kumar Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 991.99 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 991.99 crore in March 2021 up 13.01% from Rs. 877.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2021 up 5.31% from Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.87 crore in March 2021 up 10.89% from Rs. 99.98 crore in March 2020.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.10 in March 2020.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 191.25 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.08% returns over the last 6 months and 147.25% over the last 12 months.

J Kumar Infraprojects
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations991.99816.21877.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations991.99816.21877.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials656.69512.55570.16
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost79.7665.7782.28
Depreciation37.2336.1234.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses151.13122.44133.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.1879.3356.95
Other Income6.466.868.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.6486.2064.99
Interest29.2024.4824.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.4461.7140.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.4461.7140.31
Tax11.7316.809.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.7144.9131.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.7144.9131.06
Equity Share Capital37.8337.8337.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.325.944.10
Diluted EPS4.325.944.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.325.944.10
Diluted EPS4.325.944.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #J Kumar Infra #J Kumar Infraprojects #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 08:33 pm

