J Kumar Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 991.99 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 991.99 crore in March 2021 up 13.01% from Rs. 877.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2021 up 5.31% from Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.87 crore in March 2021 up 10.89% from Rs. 99.98 crore in March 2020.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.10 in March 2020.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 175.60 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.94% returns over the last 6 months and 127.90% over the last 12 months.