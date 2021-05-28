J Kumar Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 991.99 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 991.99 crore in March 2021 up 13.01% from Rs. 877.78 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2021 up 5.31% from Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.87 crore in March 2021 up 10.89% from Rs. 99.98 crore in March 2020.
J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.10 in March 2020.
J Kumar Infra shares closed at 175.60 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.94% returns over the last 6 months and 127.90% over the last 12 months.
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|991.99
|816.21
|877.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|991.99
|816.21
|877.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|656.69
|512.55
|570.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|79.76
|65.77
|82.28
|Depreciation
|37.23
|36.12
|34.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|151.13
|122.44
|133.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.18
|79.33
|56.95
|Other Income
|6.46
|6.86
|8.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.64
|86.20
|64.99
|Interest
|29.20
|24.48
|24.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|44.44
|61.71
|40.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|44.44
|61.71
|40.31
|Tax
|11.73
|16.80
|9.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.71
|44.91
|31.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|32.71
|44.91
|31.06
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.32
|5.94
|4.10
|Diluted EPS
|4.32
|5.94
|4.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.32
|5.94
|4.10
|Diluted EPS
|4.32
|5.94
|4.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited