J Kumar Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 877.78 crore, down 9.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 877.78 crore in March 2020 down 9.32% from Rs. 967.99 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2020 down 45.81% from Rs. 57.32 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.98 crore in March 2020 down 30.41% from Rs. 143.68 crore in March 2019.
J Kumar Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.57 in March 2019.
J Kumar Infra shares closed at 96.60 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -40.26% over the last 12 months.
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|877.78
|793.03
|967.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|877.78
|793.03
|967.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|570.16
|468.69
|593.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|16.71
|38.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|82.28
|84.10
|63.45
|Depreciation
|34.99
|31.12
|25.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|133.40
|105.56
|138.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.95
|86.86
|108.65
|Other Income
|8.04
|8.88
|9.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.99
|95.75
|118.27
|Interest
|24.68
|21.78
|30.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.31
|73.96
|87.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|40.31
|73.96
|87.50
|Tax
|9.26
|18.27
|30.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.06
|55.70
|57.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|31.06
|55.70
|57.32
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.10
|7.36
|7.57
|Diluted EPS
|4.10
|7.36
|7.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.10
|7.36
|7.57
|Diluted EPS
|4.10
|7.36
|7.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:25 am