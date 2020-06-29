J Kumar Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 877.78 crore, down 9.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 877.78 crore in March 2020 down 9.32% from Rs. 967.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2020 down 45.81% from Rs. 57.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.98 crore in March 2020 down 30.41% from Rs. 143.68 crore in March 2019.

J Kumar Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.57 in March 2019.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 96.60 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -40.26% over the last 12 months.