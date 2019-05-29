J Kumar Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 967.99 crore, up 7.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 967.99 crore in March 2019 up 7.28% from Rs. 902.31 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.32 crore in March 2019 up 4.64% from Rs. 54.77 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.68 crore in March 2019 up 11.1% from Rs. 129.32 crore in March 2018.
J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.24 in March 2018.
J Kumar Infra shares closed at 177.05 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 32.23% returns over the last 6 months and -36.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|967.99
|686.00
|902.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|967.99
|686.00
|902.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|593.22
|433.98
|594.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|38.55
|-39.42
|-19.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|63.45
|77.36
|67.73
|Depreciation
|25.41
|26.33
|21.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.71
|102.74
|139.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|108.65
|85.00
|97.60
|Other Income
|9.62
|3.05
|9.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|118.27
|88.05
|107.48
|Interest
|30.77
|20.71
|21.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|87.50
|67.33
|86.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|87.50
|67.33
|86.26
|Tax
|30.18
|23.16
|31.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|57.32
|44.17
|54.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|57.32
|44.17
|54.77
|Equity Share Capital
|37.38
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.57
|5.84
|7.24
|Diluted EPS
|7.57
|5.84
|7.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.57
|5.84
|7.24
|Diluted EPS
|7.57
|5.84
|7.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited