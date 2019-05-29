J Kumar Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 967.99 crore, up 7.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 967.99 crore in March 2019 up 7.28% from Rs. 902.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.32 crore in March 2019 up 4.64% from Rs. 54.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.68 crore in March 2019 up 11.1% from Rs. 129.32 crore in March 2018.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.24 in March 2018.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 177.05 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 32.23% returns over the last 6 months and -36.24% over the last 12 months.