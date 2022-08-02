J Kumar Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 993.77 crore, up 47.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 993.77 crore in June 2022 up 47.21% from Rs. 675.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.91 crore in June 2022 up 92.86% from Rs. 32.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.11 crore in June 2022 up 43.34% from Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2021.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 8.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2021.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 342.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)