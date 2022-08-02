J Kumar Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 993.77 crore, up 47.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 993.77 crore in June 2022 up 47.21% from Rs. 675.06 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.91 crore in June 2022 up 92.86% from Rs. 32.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.11 crore in June 2022 up 43.34% from Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2021.
J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 8.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2021.
J Kumar Infra shares closed at 342.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)
|
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|993.77
|1,114.45
|675.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|993.77
|1,114.45
|675.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|669.95
|737.52
|425.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.85
|70.77
|67.62
|Depreciation
|37.44
|37.67
|37.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|114.59
|146.94
|85.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|102.94
|121.56
|59.77
|Other Income
|5.73
|8.29
|5.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|108.67
|129.84
|64.92
|Interest
|24.76
|26.43
|22.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|83.91
|103.42
|42.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|83.91
|103.42
|42.72
|Tax
|22.00
|29.41
|10.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|61.91
|74.00
|32.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|61.91
|74.00
|32.10
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.18
|9.78
|4.24
|Diluted EPS
|8.18
|9.78
|4.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.18
|9.78
|4.24
|Diluted EPS
|8.18
|9.78
|4.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited