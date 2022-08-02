 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J Kumar Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 993.77 crore, up 47.21% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 993.77 crore in June 2022 up 47.21% from Rs. 675.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.91 crore in June 2022 up 92.86% from Rs. 32.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.11 crore in June 2022 up 43.34% from Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2021.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 8.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2021.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 342.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

J Kumar Infraprojects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 993.77 1,114.45 675.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 993.77 1,114.45 675.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 669.95 737.52 425.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.85 70.77 67.62
Depreciation 37.44 37.67 37.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.59 146.94 85.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.94 121.56 59.77
Other Income 5.73 8.29 5.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.67 129.84 64.92
Interest 24.76 26.43 22.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.91 103.42 42.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 83.91 103.42 42.72
Tax 22.00 29.41 10.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.91 74.00 32.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.91 74.00 32.10
Equity Share Capital 37.83 37.83 37.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.18 9.78 4.24
Diluted EPS 8.18 9.78 4.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.18 9.78 4.24
Diluted EPS 8.18 9.78 4.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
