J Kumar Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 675.06 crore, up 136.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 675.06 crore in June 2021 up 136.65% from Rs. 285.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.10 crore in June 2021 up 254.26% from Rs. 20.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2021 up 196.39% from Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2020.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2020.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 209.30 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.03% returns over the last 6 months and 121.13% over the last 12 months.