J Kumar Infra Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 285.26 crore, down 57.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.26 crore in June 2020 down 57.28% from Rs. 667.74 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.81 crore in June 2020 down 150.85% from Rs. 40.92 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2020 down 70.59% from Rs. 116.94 crore in June 2019.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 111.90 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.12% returns over the last 6 months and -14.35% over the last 12 months.