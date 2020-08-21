J Kumar Infra Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 285.26 crore, down 57.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 285.26 crore in June 2020 down 57.28% from Rs. 667.74 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.81 crore in June 2020 down 150.85% from Rs. 40.92 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2020 down 70.59% from Rs. 116.94 crore in June 2019.
J Kumar Infra shares closed at 111.90 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.12% returns over the last 6 months and -14.35% over the last 12 months.
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|285.26
|877.78
|667.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|285.26
|877.78
|667.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|168.34
|570.16
|386.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|17.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.31
|82.28
|63.36
|Depreciation
|35.05
|34.99
|28.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.30
|133.40
|88.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.74
|56.95
|82.44
|Other Income
|6.08
|8.04
|5.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|64.99
|88.03
|Interest
|26.82
|24.68
|26.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.48
|40.31
|61.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.48
|40.31
|61.87
|Tax
|-6.67
|9.26
|20.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.81
|31.06
|40.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.81
|31.06
|40.92
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|4.10
|5.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|4.10
|5.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|4.10
|5.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|4.10
|5.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am