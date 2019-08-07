J Kumar Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 667.74 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 667.74 crore in June 2019 up 7.98% from Rs. 618.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.92 crore in June 2019 up 1.83% from Rs. 40.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.94 crore in June 2019 up 10.01% from Rs. 106.30 crore in June 2018.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.31 in June 2018.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 128.80 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and -41.01% over the last 12 months.