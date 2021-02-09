J Kumar Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 816.21 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 816.21 crore in December 2020 up 2.92% from Rs. 793.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.91 crore in December 2020 down 19.36% from Rs. 55.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.32 crore in December 2020 down 3.59% from Rs. 126.87 crore in December 2019.

J Kumar Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.36 in December 2019.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 188.45 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)