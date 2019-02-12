J Kumar Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 686.00 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.00 crore in December 2018 up 50.05% from Rs. 457.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.17 crore in December 2018 up 34.18% from Rs. 32.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.38 crore in December 2018 up 37.48% from Rs. 83.20 crore in December 2017.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.35 in December 2017.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 128.25 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.96% returns over the last 6 months and -64.64% over the last 12 months.