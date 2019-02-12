J Kumar Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 686.00 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 686.00 crore in December 2018 up 50.05% from Rs. 457.17 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.17 crore in December 2018 up 34.18% from Rs. 32.92 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.38 crore in December 2018 up 37.48% from Rs. 83.20 crore in December 2017.
J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.35 in December 2017.
J Kumar Infra shares closed at 128.25 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.96% returns over the last 6 months and -64.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|686.00
|514.69
|457.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|686.00
|514.69
|457.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|433.98
|349.44
|263.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-39.42
|-45.38
|6.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.36
|56.41
|49.53
|Depreciation
|26.33
|25.50
|17.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.74
|63.27
|59.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.00
|65.45
|60.03
|Other Income
|3.05
|9.11
|5.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.05
|74.57
|65.60
|Interest
|20.71
|20.92
|16.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|67.33
|53.64
|48.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|67.33
|53.64
|48.61
|Tax
|23.16
|18.25
|15.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|44.17
|35.39
|32.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|44.17
|35.39
|32.92
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.84
|4.68
|4.35
|Diluted EPS
|5.84
|4.68
|4.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.84
|4.68
|4.35
|Diluted EPS
|5.84
|4.68
|4.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited