    J. K. Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,384.44 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,384.44 crore in March 2023 up 5.09% from Rs. 2,268.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.97 crore in March 2023 up 85.45% from Rs. 86.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 395.72 crore in March 2023 down 6.64% from Rs. 423.86 crore in March 2022.

    J. K. Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 20.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.16 in March 2022.

    J. K. Cement shares closed at 3,007.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and 27.31% over the last 12 months.

    J. K. Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,384.442,287.962,268.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,384.442,287.962,268.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials335.16338.71309.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.4536.7369.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.712.9343.87
    Power & Fuel625.53--492.94
    Employees Cost137.82142.02121.55
    Depreciation91.5290.2775.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses877.061,504.78848.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.18172.52306.97
    Other Income34.0321.8241.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax304.20194.34348.13
    Interest70.5365.7668.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax233.67128.59279.24
    Exceptional Items-----130.00
    P/L Before Tax233.67128.59149.24
    Tax73.7032.0162.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities159.9796.5786.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period159.9796.5786.26
    Equity Share Capital77.2777.2777.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.7012.5011.16
    Diluted EPS20.7012.5011.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.7012.5011.16
    Diluted EPS20.7012.5011.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
