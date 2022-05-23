 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J. K. Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,268.98 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,268.98 crore in March 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 2,052.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.26 crore in March 2022 up 36.18% from Rs. 63.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.86 crore in March 2022 down 10.42% from Rs. 473.14 crore in March 2021.

J. K. Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 11.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.20 in March 2021.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 2,449.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.47% returns over the last 6 months and -15.63% over the last 12 months.

J. K. Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,268.98 1,940.40 2,052.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,268.98 1,940.40 2,052.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 309.43 310.47 304.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.96 24.56 20.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 43.87 -53.10 17.50
Power & Fuel 492.94 -- --
Employees Cost 121.55 129.04 109.66
Depreciation 75.73 71.87 64.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 848.53 1,158.66 1,160.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.97 298.90 374.21
Other Income 41.16 26.38 34.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 348.13 325.29 408.26
Interest 68.88 65.33 52.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 279.24 259.96 355.33
Exceptional Items -130.00 -- -166.87
P/L Before Tax 149.24 259.96 188.46
Tax 62.98 92.62 125.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.26 167.34 63.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.26 167.34 63.34
Equity Share Capital 77.27 77.27 77.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.16 21.66 8.20
Diluted EPS 11.16 21.66 8.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.16 21.66 8.20
Diluted EPS 11.16 21.66 8.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
