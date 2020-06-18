J. K. Cement Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,477.41 crore, down 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,477.41 crore in March 2020 down 0.97% from Rs. 1,491.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 99.85% from Rs. 149.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 373.32 crore in March 2020 up 18.73% from Rs. 314.42 crore in March 2019.

J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 19.41 in March 2019.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 1,218.45 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 23.47% over the last 12 months.