J. K. Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,623.59 crore, up 21.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,623.59 crore in June 2023 up 21.1% from Rs. 2,166.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.30 crore in June 2023 down 30.28% from Rs. 181.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 431.72 crore in June 2023 up 2.22% from Rs. 422.35 crore in June 2022.

J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.44 in June 2022.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 3,252.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and 23.05% over the last 12 months.