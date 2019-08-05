J. K. Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.98 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,327.98 crore in June 2019 up 19.04% from Rs. 1,115.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.80 crore in June 2019 up 211.84% from Rs. 49.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 320.70 crore in June 2019 up 93.02% from Rs. 166.15 crore in June 2018.

J. K. Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 19.91 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.05 in June 2018.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 962.95 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 37.66% returns over the last 6 months and 25.51% over the last 12 months.