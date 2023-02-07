 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J. K. Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,287.96 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,287.96 crore in December 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 1,940.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.57 crore in December 2022 down 42.29% from Rs. 167.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.61 crore in December 2022 down 28.34% from Rs. 397.16 crore in December 2021.

J. K. Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,287.96 2,141.80 1,940.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,287.96 2,141.80 1,940.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 338.71 322.89 310.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.73 35.29 24.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.93 16.38 -53.10
Power & Fuel -- 550.05 --
Employees Cost 142.02 140.37 129.04
Depreciation 90.27 89.73 71.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,504.78 780.11 1,158.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.52 206.99 298.90
Other Income 21.82 22.81 26.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.34 229.80 325.29
Interest 65.76 62.50 65.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 128.59 167.30 259.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 128.59 167.30 259.96
Tax 32.01 42.45 92.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 96.57 124.85 167.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 96.57 124.85 167.34
Equity Share Capital 77.27 77.27 77.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.50 16.16 21.66
Diluted EPS 12.50 16.16 21.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.50 16.16 21.66
Diluted EPS 12.50 16.16 21.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
