J. K. Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,287.96 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,287.96 crore in December 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 1,940.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.57 crore in December 2022 down 42.29% from Rs. 167.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.61 crore in December 2022 down 28.34% from Rs. 397.16 crore in December 2021.