    J. K. Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,287.96 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,287.96 crore in December 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 1,940.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.57 crore in December 2022 down 42.29% from Rs. 167.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.61 crore in December 2022 down 28.34% from Rs. 397.16 crore in December 2021.

    J. K. Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,287.962,141.801,940.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,287.962,141.801,940.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials338.71322.89310.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.7335.2924.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.9316.38-53.10
    Power & Fuel--550.05--
    Employees Cost142.02140.37129.04
    Depreciation90.2789.7371.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,504.78780.111,158.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.52206.99298.90
    Other Income21.8222.8126.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.34229.80325.29
    Interest65.7662.5065.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax128.59167.30259.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax128.59167.30259.96
    Tax32.0142.4592.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.57124.85167.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.57124.85167.34
    Equity Share Capital77.2777.2777.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5016.1621.66
    Diluted EPS12.5016.1621.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5016.1621.66
    Diluted EPS12.5016.1621.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
