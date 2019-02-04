J. K. Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,273.19 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,273.19 crore in December 2018 up 13.06% from Rs. 1,126.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.91 crore in December 2018 down 16.49% from Rs. 72.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.33 crore in December 2018 up 13.93% from Rs. 195.15 crore in December 2017.

J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.43 in December 2017.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 712.15 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.53% returns over the last 6 months and -37.05% over the last 12 months.