 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

J. K. Cement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,227.95 crore, up 17.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,227.95 crore in September 2022 up 17.57% from Rs. 1,895.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.38 crore in September 2022 down 25.74% from Rs. 151.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.82 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 377.70 crore in September 2021.

J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.35 in September 2021.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 2,939.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.96% returns over the last 6 months and -16.43% over the last 12 months.

J. K. Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,227.95 2,269.66 1,895.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,227.95 2,269.66 1,895.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 337.15 334.01 290.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.53 29.77 15.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.17 -6.59 11.23
Power & Fuel 576.18 516.45 --
Employees Cost 152.77 156.77 143.66
Depreciation 106.07 105.53 83.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 826.03 835.57 1,104.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.06 298.16 245.86
Other Income 21.69 17.64 47.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 220.75 315.81 293.80
Interest 66.99 65.36 64.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.76 250.45 229.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 153.76 250.45 229.70
Tax 42.51 89.59 80.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.25 160.86 149.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.25 160.86 149.50
Minority Interest 1.34 1.89 1.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.21 -0.07 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 112.38 162.69 151.34
Equity Share Capital 77.27 77.27 77.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.37 20.81 19.35
Diluted EPS 14.37 20.81 19.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.37 20.81 19.35
Diluted EPS 14.37 20.81 19.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #J. K. Cement #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am