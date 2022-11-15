J. K. Cement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,227.95 crore, up 17.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,227.95 crore in September 2022 up 17.57% from Rs. 1,895.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.38 crore in September 2022 down 25.74% from Rs. 151.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.82 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 377.70 crore in September 2021.

J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.35 in September 2021.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 2,939.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.96% returns over the last 6 months and -16.43% over the last 12 months.