    J. K. Cement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,227.95 crore, up 17.57% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,227.95 crore in September 2022 up 17.57% from Rs. 1,895.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.38 crore in September 2022 down 25.74% from Rs. 151.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.82 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 377.70 crore in September 2021.

    J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.35 in September 2021.

    J. K. Cement shares closed at 2,939.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.96% returns over the last 6 months and -16.43% over the last 12 months.

    J. K. Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,227.952,269.661,895.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,227.952,269.661,895.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials337.15334.01290.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.5329.7715.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.17-6.5911.23
    Power & Fuel576.18516.45--
    Employees Cost152.77156.77143.66
    Depreciation106.07105.5383.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses826.03835.571,104.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.06298.16245.86
    Other Income21.6917.6447.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax220.75315.81293.80
    Interest66.9965.3664.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax153.76250.45229.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax153.76250.45229.70
    Tax42.5189.5980.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.25160.86149.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.25160.86149.50
    Minority Interest1.341.891.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.21-0.07--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates112.38162.69151.34
    Equity Share Capital77.2777.2777.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3720.8119.35
    Diluted EPS14.3720.8119.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3720.8119.35
    Diluted EPS14.3720.8119.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am