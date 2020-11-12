J. K. Cement Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.40 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,634.40 crore in September 2020 up 24.04% from Rs. 1,317.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.15 crore in September 2020 up 178.16% from Rs. 79.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.98 crore in September 2020 up 68.29% from Rs. 273.32 crore in September 2019.

J. K. Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 28.67 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.29 in September 2019.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 1,856.05 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 73.44% returns over the last 6 months and 59.94% over the last 12 months.