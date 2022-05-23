 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

J. K. Cement Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,351.16 crore, up 10.17% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,351.16 crore in March 2022 up 10.17% from Rs. 2,134.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.13 crore in March 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 215.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 426.03 crore in March 2022 down 10.95% from Rs. 478.40 crore in March 2021.

J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.74 in March 2021.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 2,449.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.47% returns over the last 6 months and -15.63% over the last 12 months.

J. K. Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,351.16 2,030.49 2,134.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,351.16 2,030.49 2,134.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 321.90 326.41 319.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 62.07 18.65 15.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 40.10 -47.84 11.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 135.83 142.20 123.90
Depreciation 90.78 87.14 79.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,407.07 1,225.54 1,219.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 293.42 278.40 364.55
Other Income 41.82 25.78 34.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 335.25 304.18 398.59
Interest 72.58 70.61 59.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 262.67 233.57 339.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 262.67 233.57 339.44
Tax 63.02 93.38 125.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 199.65 140.19 214.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 199.65 140.19 214.31
Minority Interest 1.69 2.52 1.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.21 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 201.13 142.71 215.91
Equity Share Capital 77.27 77.27 77.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.81 18.14 27.74
Diluted EPS 25.81 18.14 27.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.81 18.14 27.74
Diluted EPS 25.81 18.14 27.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #J. K. Cement #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.