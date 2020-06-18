J. K. Cement Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,545.65 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,545.65 crore in March 2020 up 0.3% from Rs. 1,541.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.13 crore in March 2020 up 20.27% from Rs. 136.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 379.39 crore in March 2020 up 17.75% from Rs. 322.19 crore in March 2019.

J. K. Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 20.81 in March 2020 from Rs. 17.66 in March 2019.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 1,218.45 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 23.47% over the last 12 months.