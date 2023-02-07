 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J. K. Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,432.50 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,432.50 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 2,030.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.99 crore in December 2022 down 72.68% from Rs. 142.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.05 crore in December 2022 down 32.01% from Rs. 391.32 crore in December 2021.

J. K. Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,432.50 2,227.95 2,030.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,432.50 2,227.95 2,030.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 402.10 337.15 326.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.16 29.53 18.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.00 1.17 -47.84
Power & Fuel -- 576.18 --
Employees Cost 160.08 152.77 142.20
Depreciation 118.10 106.07 87.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,616.42 826.03 1,225.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.64 199.06 278.40
Other Income 22.30 21.69 25.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.95 220.75 304.18
Interest 78.69 66.99 70.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.26 153.76 233.57
Exceptional Items -0.07 -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.19 153.76 233.57
Tax 32.03 42.51 93.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.16 111.25 140.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.16 111.25 140.19
Minority Interest 1.83 1.34 2.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.21 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.99 112.38 142.71
Equity Share Capital 77.27 77.27 77.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.81 14.37 18.14
Diluted EPS 4.81 14.37 18.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.81 14.37 18.14
Diluted EPS 4.81 14.37 18.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited