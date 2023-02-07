English
    J. K. Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,432.50 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,432.50 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 2,030.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.99 crore in December 2022 down 72.68% from Rs. 142.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.05 crore in December 2022 down 32.01% from Rs. 391.32 crore in December 2021.

    J. K. Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,432.502,227.952,030.49
    Total Income From Operations2,432.502,227.952,030.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials402.10337.15326.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.1629.5318.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.001.17-47.84
    Employees Cost160.08152.77142.20
    Depreciation118.10106.0787.14
    Other Expenses1,616.42826.031,225.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.64199.06278.40
    Other Income22.3021.6925.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.95220.75304.18
    Interest78.6966.9970.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.26153.76233.57
    Exceptional Items-0.07----
    P/L Before Tax69.19153.76233.57
    Tax32.0342.5193.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.16111.25140.19
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.16111.25140.19
    Minority Interest1.831.342.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.21--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.99112.38142.71
    Equity Share Capital77.2777.2777.27
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8114.3718.14
    Diluted EPS4.8114.3718.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8114.3718.14
    Diluted EPS4.8114.3718.14
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited