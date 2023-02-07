J. K. Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,432.50 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,432.50 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 2,030.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.99 crore in December 2022 down 72.68% from Rs. 142.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.05 crore in December 2022 down 32.01% from Rs. 391.32 crore in December 2021.

J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.14 in December 2021.

