J. K. Cement Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,030.49 crore, up 10.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,030.49 crore in December 2021 up 10.79% from Rs. 1,832.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.71 crore in December 2021 down 34.95% from Rs. 219.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.32 crore in December 2021 down 18.57% from Rs. 480.55 crore in December 2020.

J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 28.12 in December 2020.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 3,329.80 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and 44.27% over the last 12 months.