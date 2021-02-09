J. K. Cement Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,832.71 crore, up 24.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,832.71 crore in December 2020 up 24.52% from Rs. 1,471.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.38 crore in December 2020 up 76.49% from Rs. 124.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 480.55 crore in December 2020 up 53.68% from Rs. 312.70 crore in December 2019.

J. K. Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 28.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.09 in December 2019.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 2,308.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.50% returns over the last 6 months and 62.46% over the last 12 months.