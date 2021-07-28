MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

J K Agri Genetics Q1 profit up 20% at Rs 23 crore

Total revenue increased to Rs 133.84 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 125.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 09:28 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

J K Agri Genetics Ltd on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 23.04 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at Rs 19.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue increased to Rs 133.84 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 125.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
PTI
Tags: #Business #earnings #JK Agri Genetic #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.