J K Agri Genetics Q1 profit up 20% at Rs 23 crore

J K Agri Genetics Ltd on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 23.04 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at Rs 19.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue increased to Rs 133.84 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 125.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.