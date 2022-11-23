 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J J Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 55.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J J Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 55.85% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

J J Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

J J Finance shares closed at 29.45 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.39% returns over the last 6 months and 28.32% over the last 12 months.

J J Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.18 0.04 0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.18 0.04 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.03
Depreciation -- 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.01 0.06
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.01 0.06
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 -0.01 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 -0.01 0.06
Tax 0.04 0.01 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.08 -0.02 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.08 -0.02 0.05
Equity Share Capital 2.82 2.82 2.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -0.08 0.17
Diluted EPS 0.30 -0.08 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -0.08 0.17
Diluted EPS 0.30 -0.08 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am