English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    J J Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 55.85% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J J Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 55.85% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    J J Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

    J J Finance shares closed at 29.45 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.39% returns over the last 6 months and 28.32% over the last 12 months.

    J J Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.040.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.040.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.03
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-0.010.06
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-0.010.06
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.12-0.010.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.12-0.010.06
    Tax0.040.010.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.08-0.020.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.08-0.020.05
    Equity Share Capital2.822.822.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-0.080.17
    Diluted EPS0.30-0.080.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-0.080.17
    Diluted EPS0.30-0.080.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #J J Finance #J J Finance Corporation #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am