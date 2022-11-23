J J Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 55.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 55.85% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

J J Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

J J Finance shares closed at 29.45 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.39% returns over the last 6 months and 28.32% over the last 12 months.