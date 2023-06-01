J J Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 52.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 52.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 246.95% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

J J Finance shares closed at 17.78 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.65% returns over the last 6 months and -46.12% over the last 12 months.