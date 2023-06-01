English
    J J Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 52.53% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J J Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 52.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 246.95% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    J J Finance shares closed at 17.78 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.65% returns over the last 6 months and -46.12% over the last 12 months.

    J J Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.130.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.130.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.09-0.03
    Other Income0.01--0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.090.03
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.090.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.090.03
    Tax0.050.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.070.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.070.03
    Equity Share Capital2.822.822.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.230.11
    Diluted EPS-0.160.230.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.230.11
    Diluted EPS-0.160.230.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 02:22 pm