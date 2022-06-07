J J Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 82.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 82.16% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 79.28% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 84.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

J J Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.

J J Finance shares closed at 34.00 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.36% returns over the last 6 months