J J Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 47.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 47.89% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 75.12% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

J J Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2018.

J J Finance shares closed at 27.00 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)