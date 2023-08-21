English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    J J Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 168.56% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J J Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 168.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 199.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    J J Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

    J J Finance shares closed at 12.52 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and -53.80% over the last 12 months.

    J J Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.050.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.050.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.03
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.01-0.01
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.00-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.00-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.00-0.01
    Tax0.020.050.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.02-0.05-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.02-0.05-0.02
    Equity Share Capital2.822.822.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.16-0.08
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.16-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.16-0.08
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.16-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #J J Finance #J J Finance Corporation #Results
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!