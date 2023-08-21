J J Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 168.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 168.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 199.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

J J Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

J J Finance shares closed at 12.52 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and -53.80% over the last 12 months.