J J Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 66.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J J Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 66.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 143.98% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

J J Finance shares closed at 28.45 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.47% returns over the last 6 months

J J Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.03 0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.03 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.03 0.07
Other Income -- 0.06 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.03 0.07
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.03 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.03 0.07
Tax 0.01 0.00 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.03 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.03 0.05
Equity Share Capital 2.82 2.82 2.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.11 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.11 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.11 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.11 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #J J Finance #J J Finance Corporation #Results
first published: Aug 23, 2022 09:00 am
