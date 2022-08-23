J J Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 66.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 66.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 143.98% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

J J Finance shares closed at 28.45 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.47% returns over the last 6 months