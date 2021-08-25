J J Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 6.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 6.7% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 19.29% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

J J Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2020.

J J Finance shares closed at 7.40 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 12 months.