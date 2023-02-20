J J Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 3.96% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 2.51% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.