J J Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 3.96% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 2.51% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

J J Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

J J Finance shares closed at 15.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.07% returns over the last 6 months and -64.88% over the last 12 months.