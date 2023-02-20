English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    J J Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J J Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 3.96% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 2.51% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    J J Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

    J J Finance shares closed at 15.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.07% returns over the last 6 months and -64.88% over the last 12 months.

    J J Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.180.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.180.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.03
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.030.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.120.09
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.120.09
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.090.120.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.090.120.09
    Tax0.020.040.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.070.080.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.070.080.07
    Equity Share Capital2.822.822.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.300.24
    Diluted EPS0.230.300.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.300.24
    Diluted EPS0.230.300.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #J J Finance #J J Finance Corporation #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:21 pm