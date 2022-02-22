J J Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J J Finance Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 19.83% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 74.74% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
J J Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.
J J Finance shares closed at 42.40 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 501.42% returns over the last 6 months and 657.14% over the last 12 months.
|J J Finance Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|0.12
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|0.12
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.06
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.06
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.06
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.06
|0.05
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|0.05
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|0.05
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|2.82
|2.82
|2.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.17
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.17
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.17
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.17
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited