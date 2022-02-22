J J Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 19.83% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 74.74% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

J J Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

J J Finance shares closed at 42.40 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 501.42% returns over the last 6 months and 657.14% over the last 12 months.