J J Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 4.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 4.84% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 12.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

J J Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2019.

J J Finance shares closed at 5.60 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -44.55% returns over the last 6 months