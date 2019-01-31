J J Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 13.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 13.11% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 52.99% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

J J Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2017.

J J Finance shares closed at 27.00 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)