IZMO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.17 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.17 crore in March 2023 up 1.61% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 98.45% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 2.56% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

IZMO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2022.

IZMO shares closed at 156.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.55% returns over the last 6 months and 117.84% over the last 12 months.