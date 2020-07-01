IZMO Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore, down 0.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore in March 2020 down 0.16% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020 up 67.22% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2020 up 58.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019.

IZMO shares closed at 22.45 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and -50.93% over the last 12 months.