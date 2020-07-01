IZMO Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore, down 0.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IZMO are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore in March 2020 down 0.16% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020 up 67.22% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2020 up 58.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019.
IZMO shares closed at 22.45 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and -50.93% over the last 12 months.
|IZMO
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.70
|6.86
|5.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.70
|6.86
|5.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.13
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.38
|4.78
|4.37
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.52
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.09
|1.20
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.21
|-1.17
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.39
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.61
|-0.55
|Interest
|0.25
|0.22
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.38
|-0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.38
|-0.74
|Tax
|0.54
|--
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|0.38
|-1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|0.38
|-1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|13.07
|13.07
|13.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|156.23
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.29
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.29
|-1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.29
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.29
|-1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am